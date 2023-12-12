Matt Rhule could pull off recruiting wizardry according to latest Nebraska prediction
Nebraska football might be on the verge of pulling off a recruiting move for the ages heading into head coach Matt Rhule's second season with the Cornhuskers.
The Huskers were reported to be in the mix for 5-star quarterback and the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite, Dylan Raiola, right up until he committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs back in May of 2023. But now, that commitment might be flipping as the end of the Early Signing Period nears.
247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said on Monday that he's changed his Crystal Ball prediction for Raiola from Georgia to Nebraska after talking with people within the Cornhuskers program:
"After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment I've flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast to Nebraska for 247Sports' No. 2 overall recruit," Wiltfong wrote.
Given the pedigree of Georgia both on the field under Kirby Smart and, more importantly in this case, on the recruiting trail as well, this would be a truly monumental get for Nebraska.
Nebraska football predicted to flip 5-star QB Dylan Raiola from Georgia
If this were any ol' prediction, we might not be taking note. However, Wiltfong is one of the most plugged-in recruiting experts in the business with a better than 90% track record for his Crystal Ball predictions. That holds some serious weight in the recruiting world.
Despite the struggles of the Nebraska program in recent years, not only has Rhule brought a renewed sense of optimism moving forward, but Raiola is a special case for the Huskers. His father, offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, is an alum of Nebraska, giving the program in-roads and readymade connections to sell to the 5-star quarterback. And a healthy investment in NIL from boosters in Lincoln doesn't hurt matters either.
Wiltfong did note in his changed prediction that the Dawgs could hold onto Raiola but that the Huskers are "gaining steam", which is why he's now calling for a flip. We'll have to see how things play out for both programs when it comes to the No. 2 overall recruit as some drama is now certainly brewing for the Early Signing Period.