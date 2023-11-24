Nebraska misses bowl eligibility thanks to peak chaos finish vs. Iowa
Matt Rhule was unable to lead the Cornhuskers to a bowl game in his first year due to some chaos in their season finale against Iowa.
The last five minutes of Iowa-Nebraska featured a lot of chaos for a college football game that mostly featured punts for the majority of it. It seemed like Iowa was on upset alert for periods of this one but the wheel of chaos turned their way in the final moments.
The last five minutes of this game featured two punts and two interceptions with one of the returns being pushed back due to a holding flag. A clock malfunction and two poor clock management decisions were shared between both coaches and Nebraska missed a field goal.
Iowa would end up winning this game, 13-10, on a field goal but to be quite honest the winner of this game was the Sickos Committee
While Nebraska was only one win away from a bowl game, the program is still not heading in the right way with Matt Rhule in charge. Still, for what it is worth, the Cornhuskers did win one more game than they did last season.
Despite the improved record, why doesn't it seem like Nebraska is heading in the right direction?
To be quite honest, the teams that Nebraska beat this season were not exactly the nation's best. Two of their five wins this season came from two opponents that they paid to play in Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois. The other wins came against Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan State. None of these teams are heading towards a bowl game this season and have their own issues that they need to work through.
This season was always gonna be tough for a team that was gonna be full of transfers. Some injuries to the running back spot did not help an offense that clearly couldn't even get off the ground at times. It was an extremely weak Big Ten West that could have been Nebraska's if the offense was able to be at the very least complementary to a defense that was able to be somewhat solid at times.
Rather than Rhule's offense performing, the Cornhuskers had to settle for more chaos.