Nelly Korda continues to make history with fourth title in a row at Match Play
Nelly Korda is making 2024 her own, setting records and putting her name amongst the greats with a fourth consecutive LPGA title at T-Mobile Match Play.
If you were to look at 2023 and 2024, you couldn’t find two years with greater contrasts for world No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda. Winless on the LPGA last year — with just one title on the Ladies European Tour (LET) — she took some time off to nurse a sore back. Cut to this year where she just achieved her fourth start win at the T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday in Las Vegas, over Ireland’s Leona Maguire in the final.
“Nelly is the best golfer in the world, probably male or female,” Maguire said afterward, according to SB Nation.
The win in Vegas comes just a week after she bested Hira Naveed by two strokes at the Ford Championship on Mar. 31.
To say Korda’s on a hot streak is putting it mildly. She joins a short list of celebrated names, including the great Annika Sorenstam who achieved five in a row and tied with Lorena Ochoa (2008). It’s no wonder that Korda’s back to world No. 1 again.
"Yeah, Nelly is the best player in the world for a reason,” said Maguire, via Deadspin. “She brought her ‘A' game today and mine wasn't good enough. Fair play to her for winning again this week."
It all began with a hometown win at the LPGA Drive On Championship in January of this year, where she beat her Olympic rival Lydia Ko in a playoff to collect her first LPGA trophy in over a year.
As the reigning Gold medalist, the win over the 2020 Olympic silver medalist made for an intriguing rematch of what we can expect at this year’s Games in Paris.
Korda found herself in another playoff at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship last month and knocked out a birdie on the playoff hole to secure the win over Ryann O'Toole.
Now the question remains, can the American golfing sensation equal Sorenstam’s incredible five-in-a-row record at the next tournament, the Chevron Championship, taking place in two weeks in The Woodlands, Texas? Korda is guaranteed to be the favorite heading in, but she’s also only won one major so far, the Women’s PGA Championship. That was in 2021.
Korda certainly has momentum in her favor and if she were to add another major, the Chevron would be the likeliest candidate. She has an extra week to retool and relax. She also took some time off after she won in Bradenton in January so the odds are certainly in her favor.
One thing’s for sure, there is no one on the men’s golfing side dominating like Nelly Korda. She is the most dominant player right now, among men and women.
The Chevron Championship begins April 18.