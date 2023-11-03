Nelson Cruz announces his retirement from MLB

Breaking: For the second time in less than a month on our podcast, a former #Orioles player has announced his retirement from the #MLB.



All the best to @ncboomstick23 after 19 great years!



▶️ https://t.co/7fPFG0bTmm@SimplyAJ10 | @sportswcoleman | @BaltimoreBanner pic.twitter.com/EPRTJQ7n7P