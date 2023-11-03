Nelson Cruz announces his retirement from MLB
Slugger Nelson Cruz has announced his retirement from baseball. He played 19 seasons and put up some serious power numbers.
By Curt Bishop
On Thursday, veteran slugger Nelson Cruz made a big announcement.
While appearing on "The Adam Jones Podcast," the 43-year-old announced that he had finally decided to hang up his spikes for good. He played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball.
"Boomstick" calls it a career
The veteran slugger made his Major League debut in 2005 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly thereafter, he was traded to the Texas Rangers, where he would spend the bulk of his career. While in Texas, Cruz helped guide the Rangers to prominence, as they reached the World Series in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011.
Following a PED suspension that ended his 2013 season, Cruz signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. There, he led all of baseball with 40 home runs. He signed a four-year deal with the Seattle Mariners in 2015. In 2017, Cruz led the majors with 119 RBI.
The veteran slugger split time with the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, and San Diego Padres in his final five seasons. Cruz hit just .245 this season with the Padres and was ultimately cut loose.
During his 19-year career, Cruz was a seven-time All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards. He also earned ALCS MVP honors with the Rangers in 2011 when they eliminated the Detroit Tigers in six games. He retires with 464 home runs and 2,053 career hits.
Cruz certainly had a legendary career. His unbelievable power earned him the nickname "NC Boomstick."
But all good things must come to an end, unfortunately. He'll likely be remembered most for his days in Texas, but he had several memorable moments during his illustrious career. He finished with a career average of .274, a WAR of 42.2, 1,325 RBI, and an OPS of .856.