Nepo maybe? Bulls hire Billy Donovan's son to coach their G League affiliate
The Windy City Bulls made the big move Wednesday to hire Billy Donovan III as their next head coach.
The Chicago Bulls G League affiliate is bringing in the son of the team's head coach, Billy Donovan, who has already been involved with the organization.
Donovan III will replace Henry Domercant, who has been the head coach of the G League affiliate since 2021. Domercant saw success as a head coach; his best season of coaching came from the 2022-23 season when the team finished 18-13 in the regular season and 12-7 in the Showcase Cup. It is also likely that he could even land on Donovan Sr.'s coaching staff with the Bulls, according to Bulls PR.
Billy Donovan III may be a nepo baby but he has good experience
This won't be the first time that Donovan III will be involved with the Windy City. He started as an assistant coach this past season. But before joining the G League team, he was a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls for the last two years.
While Donovan III did play for his dad on the Florida Gators basketball team from 2013-2015, he did not go to play in the NBA but instead started his coaching career right after his college career ended. Going right in the footsteps of his dad.
He began coaching at Trinity Catholic High School for one season in 2015. The following year, he moved to become the head coach of Saint Francis Academy. Then, he was offered an assistant coaching job with the Austin Spurs, where he joined the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs for the 2017 season. During his time with the Spurs organization, he was a guest coach for the NBA team during the 2019 NBA Summer League.
This hire in the Chicago Bulls organization could mean that the plan in Chicago is to keep Donovan there for the foreseeable future and have his son involved in the organization in any way possible.