Netherlands vs. Germany: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The Netherlands plays Germany in the Nations League tonight and the two sides go into this game on the back of heavy victories.
Ronald Koeman's side defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2 with five different goalscorers. The Germans beat Hungary 5-0 with five different players also finding the back of the net.
Koeman's Bergwijn stance
Koeman has put an end to Steven Berwijn's international career after the player left Ajax to join Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League.
Some players such as Cristiano Ronaldo have managed to keep on playing for their country despite now playing in Saudi Arabia. However, Koeman has put his foot down when it comes to players choosing money over playing soccer at the highest level.
Musiala on form
Jamal Musiala was the star of the show when Germany beat Hungary. Along with his goal, Musiala also got two assists.
Musiala played for England up to U21 level but he then switched to representing the country he was born in. The Three Lions have done well in recruiting Declan Rice and Jack Grealish from Ireland. However, Musiala is one that got away.
Team news and predicted lineups
The Dutch have a strong front three of Cody Gakpo, Joshua Zirkzee and Xavi Simons. These players could cause the German defense problems.
Netherlands predicted lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Ligt, van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Reijnders, Gravenberch, Simons, Zirkzee, Gakpo
Aleksandar Pavlovic of Bayern Munich impressed off the bench against Hungary and could be in line to start against the Netherlands.
Germany predicted lineup: ter Stegan, Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Pavlovic, Gross, Wirtz, Havertz, Musiala, Fullkrug
Historical context and prediction
The Dutch and the Germans have had a footballing rivalry since West Germany beat the Netherlands in the final of the 1974 World Cup.
We can expect to see goals in the tie tonight but Germany will likely edge out the Dutch 3-2.
How to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany
The Netherlands will take on Germany at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The match will be televised on ViX, Tubi and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).