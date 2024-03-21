Netherlands vs. Scotland live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
The Netherlands host Scotland in an international friendly this Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Scotland did remarkably well in qualifying for the European Championship this summer. They finished second to Spain in Group A which also included Norway, Georgia and Cyrpus.
Steve Clarke's side notably beat Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park last year thanks to a brace from Scott McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder has been instrumental for Scotland. He scored seven times during their qualifiers with only Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scoring more.
The Tartan Army went out at the Group Stage of Euro 2020 and will be looking to progress further in Germany this summer. However, this will not be an easy task as in their group are the hosts, Hungary and Switzerland.
Scotland's match with the Netherlands this Friday will be a good test in preparation for this summer's tournament. The Dutch side qualified for Euro 2024 by finishing second to France in Group B. They will face Les Bleus, Austria and a playoff winner in the group stages in Germany.
The Netherlands have some big names but aging stars. Virgil Van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are all now in their 30s. However, they do still have some top players in their prime such as Matthijs de Ligt, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo.
The goalkeeping situation in Ronald Koeman's side could be a concern. They have Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen and Marco Bizot but they have a combined total of caps of just 10.
The Netherlands also face Germany this international break which will be an even tougher test for them. After facing Koeman's team, Scotland will play Northern Ireland who failed to qualify for this summer's tournament.
How to watch Netherlands vs. Scotland in an international friendly
- Date: Friday, Mar, 22
- Start Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FS2 with a live stream on Fubo.