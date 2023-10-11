Netherlands vs. France live stream, schedule preview: Watch UEFA European Championship qualifying online
The game of Matchday 7 of the European Championship qualifying is the Netherlands against France at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
The top two sides in Group B face off as the Netherlands host France this Friday. The home side have lost just once in the European Championship qualifiers which came against Les Bleus. Didier Deschamps' team ran riot against the Netherlands last March at the Stade de France, defeating them 4-0 with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.
The Dutch side cannot afford any more slip-ups as Greece are level on points with them in the group. Gus Poyet's side are expected to take all three points when they play Ireland on Friday. Then Greece take on the Netherlands in a crucial fixture in the qualifiers on Monday.
France have won all five of their games which puts them top of Group B and in very good stead to make it to Germany for next year's tournament. Les Bleus have won the Euros twice and are also two-time World Cup winners.
As for the Netherlands, they are perennial underachieves on the international stage. However, they have won the European Championships back in 1988. Ronald Koeman who is now their manager played in that tournament where his side went on to defeat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final.
Koeman is in his second stint as the Netherlands boss after a hiatus where he took charge of Barcelona. His side features many names that Premier League fans will know well as Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake are both in their ranks. Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur is expected to make his debut for his country this international break.
The France squad is filled with star names that won the World Cup in 2018. Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud still lead the line for Les Bleus. Paul Pogba is now out of the equation due to his reported failed drug test. However, the young Real Madrid pair of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are already proving to be more than capable of taking on the reins.
How to watch Netherlands vs. France in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Friday, Oct. 13
- Start Time: 14:45 ET
- Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena
- TV info: Viaplay Sports
- Live Stream: Viaplay
Supporters can watch this huge game on Viaplay, where they can see some of the best players in the World in action.