Why the Nets, Cavs Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade fell through
A trade that would have sent Cleveland Cavaliers wingman Isaac Okoro to the Brooklyn Nets fell through, according to Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer.
Fischer stated while on his Ball Don’t Lie podcast that the deal on the table would have sent the 23-year-old forward to Brooklyn for Dorian Finney-Smith.
“I know there was some reporting about there being a Nets package idea where [Okoro] would go to Brooklyn, and there’ll be something with Dorian Finney-Smith going back," he said. "I don’t think those talks got substantial to my understanding. I don’t think it can even happen right now after the salary stuff has all shifted out."
Fischer has stated that he believes the Nets didn’t have the cap room to make a trade for Okoro, citing financial reasons for the trade’s failure.
"I don’t think Brooklyn has the room to make that happen," Fischer stated. "And bringing back Dorian’s like $14 million would be challenging for that first apron stuff that we’re talking about with Cleveland in general
Isaac Okoro on the move?
Okoro, who spent most of his career in Cleveland with the Cavaliers, is still a restricted free agent and has yet to reach a deal with them.
Last season, Okoro averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.0 percent shooting and 39.1 percent from downtown. In the right situation, he can be a solid floor spacer and perimeter defender on a potential contender who has the money to spend.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently $25 million over the cap for the 2024-25 season, and it seems that finding a way to pull off a trade with Okoro would be challenging for Nets GM Sean Marks.
The Nets kicked off their rebuild early in the off-season trading Mikel Bridges. They will be looking to tank out next season hoping to land the No.1 overall pick in the draft.