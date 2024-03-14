New Bears signing makes it sound like Justin Fields is already resigned to his fate
- The Chicago Bears signed former Georgia star D'Andre Swift in his free agency.
- For one glorious season, he was briefly teammates with Justin Fields in Athens.
- Now that they play for the same team, Fields has not said a word to Swift. What gives?
By John Buhler
As if we needed more evidence that it is over for Justin Fields in Chicago, he has supposedly not spoken to one of his former teammates since he signed with his team. Yes, Fields and the newest running back of the Chicago Bears D'Andre Swift were briefly teammates on the 2018 Georgia Bulldogs. While Swift stuck around for one more season, Fields transferred to Ohio State in 2019.
While it hasn't been as publicized as Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants for Swift's former employer in the Philadelphia Eagles, or as much as Kirk Cousins leaving the Minnesota Vikings to go play for the Atlanta Falcons, all the I's were dotted and the T's were crossed very, very early for Swift coming aboard in Chicagoland. Although they could do serious work together, Fields is so gone, y'all.
This is because Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The growing expectation is that the Bears will use the selection that should have gone to the Carolina Panthers on 2022 Heisman Trophy winner in former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. This is the most logical move for the Bears to make because passing on Williams could cost everyone their jobs.
Still, the fact that Fields has not even reached out to Swift despite him being "his guy" is worrisome.
There may be more than meets the eye when it comes to Swift not hearing from Fields just yet...
Why Justin Fields probably has not reached out to D'Andre Swift just yet
There is a good chance that Fields is completely unplugged from the situation. He said he wanted to spend some time away from social media, as he has unfollowed both the Bears and the NFL on social media. If anything were to happen between now and the start of OTA's, his representation will let him know. However, there is really no other way to look at this other than Fields is not going to be a Bear.
While that is fine and all, because this is a business, there is one thing that keeps snagging at the back of my brain over this: What if Fields is kind of out on Chicago in general? I don't claim to know how he feels about the situation, other than I wouldn't want to be going through what he has to endure. If Fields told Swift, "You're going to love Chicago!" it would be swell, but that is not the case.
Overall, the Bears have long been a dysfunctional organization. Despite being forever stuck in 1985, they are starting to join the rest of the league in prioritizing great quarterback play. While it rarely pays off to be more than happy, that is what the Bears are trying to do in upgrading from Fields to Williams. Given what Williams could be at the NFL level, I totally understand why the Bears would want to do it.
In the meantime, expect to hear nothing out of Fields until he is finally dealt to another NFL franchise.