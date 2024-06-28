Aaron Rodgers is back in USA 🇺🇸



MVS confirmed to @jasonrmcintyre at @TheHerd that he ran some routes with @AaronRodgers12 in a high school in LA



And for those wondering where was Rodgers, he was at Egypt 🇪🇬 @RichCimini was the first in implying #JetUp #Jets pic.twitter.com/dzcdAlUUlP