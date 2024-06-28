New Bills WR reveals recent workout with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
By Kinnu Singh
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' whereabouts have been unknown since he stirred controversy earlier this month. After reporting to voluntary organized team activities, Rodgers was notably absent from the team's mandatory minicamp.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers' absences were due to "an event that was very important to him." The absences, however, were unexcused, making the quarterback subject to fines in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.
Almost three weeks later, there's been some confirmation of Rodgers continuing to hone his skills — except he isn't doing it with his own wide receivers, instead opting to reminisce about the old days with former teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Aaron Rodgers sighting: Marquez Valdes-Scantling worked out with Jets QB
During an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd" on Thursday, Valdes-Scantling told host Jason McIntyre that he spent some time catching passes from Rodgers in Los Angeles.
“Me and Aaron have been great friends since I’ve been in Green Bay," Valdes-Scantling said. "I hit him up, told him I was coming out to L.A., and said, 'Let’s run some routes.' So we got it in, went out to some high school, and ran some routes together. We’re good. It was good.”
Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, spent four seasons with Rodgers after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The 29-year-old deep-threat left Green Bay after the 2021 season, one year before Rodgers, to join the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two back-to-back Super Bowls.
Rodgers, the oldest quarterback in the league, doesn't necessarily need the practice in mandatory minicamp. Still, every bit of time with his new wide receivers and offensive lineman could go a long way, especially with the league's limitations on offseason practice time.
Although Saleh downplayed the absences, they revealed some hypocrisy by the four-time MVP quarterback. In January, Rodgers was critical of his teammates for allowing distractions in the locker room and demanded that the team "flush the bull----" and "focus on winning." Instead, the 40-year-old has spent the offseason creating distractions for the team.