A new Cardinals-Mariners trade that gives both teams what they need
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have played better in recent weeks but are still likely to be sellers at the trade deadline unless major changes take place. Still, that doesn't mean they can't get something they need and improve their club for the future.
As of now, the starting rotation appears to be their biggest weakness. Outside of Sonny Gray, the rotation has been sub-par at best, but there are still ways to improve it, even if they sell.
Paul Goldschmidt is in the final year of his contract and is somebody they could potentially trade at the deadline as part of their fire sale. The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed Goldschmidt as one of the most likely players to be traded by the Cardinals by the July 30 deadline. If the Cardinals do opt to sell players, it will be a matter of which team wants to acquire the former NL MVP.
The Seattle Mariners have plenty of pitching that could help St. Louis.
Cardinals-Mariners trade that could benefit both teams
The Cardinals and Mariners seem to be headed in opposite directions. Seattle has emerged as a perennial contender, while St. Louis may need to hit the reset button soon. Here is a trade that could benefit both teams.
Obviously in order to trade Goldschmidt, St. Louis is going to need him to continue his upward trend, as he appears to have found his groove after a tough start.
Granted, the Mariners already have Ty France at first base, but slugger Mitch Garver hasn't performed up to par after joining the team on a two-year deal. Goldschmidt and France could split time between first base and the designated hitter spot.
As for the Cardinals, they would be receiving a high-upside arm in Woo who has several years of team control. As of now, the only Cardinals starter under contract beyond 2025 is Gray. Having an extra arm in the rotation for years to come can't hurt. In his two starts, he owns a 0.93 ERA.
Garver might also benefit from a fresh start with a new team. Though he does have five home runs, he is hitting just .169 with an OPS of .603. But the 33-year-old might be able to find new life if he gets a change of scenery. He possesses power and was a key part of the Texas Rangers' World Series run last year. Depending on when he's acquired if this trade comes to pass, he could also fill in at the catcher position until Willson Contreras comes back.
If the Cardinals keep playing well, they could end up being buyers at the deadline instead of sellers, in which case they would hold onto Goldschmidt. But assuming that these teams continue to go in opposite directions, this is a trade that could benefit both sides.