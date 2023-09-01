New coach, same curse: Nebraska close-game heartbreak reaches new level of devastation vs. Minnesota
By Kristen Wong
Nebraska was this close from tasting victory against Minnesota to start the 2023-24 college football season. Is anyone that surprised?
Pour one out for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who may forever be known as the close-game chokers. We just made up that nickname, but you get the picture.
It's been six years since Nebraska has enjoyed a winning season. The football program wanted to go into the 2023-24 year with guns blazing, and for 59 minutes of game action, it looked possible. It felt possible. The Cornhuskers were going to break the curse.
Alas, fate had other ideas. Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich converted a 47-yard field goal to complete the unexpected victory.
With Kesich's kick, the Cornhuskers are now 2-13 in one-score games over the last two years -- and they led in nine of those games.
So, to answer the question posed by every media outlet ahead of this game: could Matt Rhule turn the Cornhuskers around, righting the ship that Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph nearly sank? No, no he could not.
Even Matt Rhule has fallen victim to Nebraska's close-game misery
As one of the more exciting Big Ten games on Thursday's slate, the Nebraska-Minnesota game had a bit of everything. An ejected defensive lineman, a chicken salad trick play, and, of course, a field goal game winner.
For a second there, Rhule may have believed he was in the clear. Even after the interception from Minnesota's Tyler Nubin, who returned the ball to the halfway line with less than a minute remaining, Rhule and those antsy Cornhuskers fans thought, "Pssh. College kickers."
Kesich, a 6-foot-4 and 240-pound kicker, went 2-of-3 that night, converting a 34-yarder but missing a 54-yarder. In the end, he sent the ball sailing right through the middle of the uprights and stomped all over eager hearts in Nebraska.
Close game. For Nebraska, it always is.