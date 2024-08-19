New Dr Pepper Fansville ad takes obvious shot at Michigan sign-stealing scandal
By John Buhler
Love them or hate them, Dr Pepper's Fansville ad series came back with a bang this week. It is the seventh year Fansville has been the advertising campaign to produce the one-of-a-kind soft drink in conjunction with college football. Larry Culpepper is out there somewhere, living his best life, I would assume. All I know is nobody got poked fun at by Fansville more than the Michigan Wolverines did.
It took a grand total of seven seconds before "someone is stealing our signs!" made it onto the minute-long ad. Yes, it featured people who cheer for State hopping on trains, as well as Quinn Ewers looking like the long-lost son of Brian Bosworth out there policing the town. Oh, the Red River irony... While it may have been about saying Ewers is the player sponsor, it was all about mocking Michigan.
While the NCAA will do its best to not screw up the investigation, I feel like that is impossible with a team full of Ross Gellers out there thumb-screwing everything into oblivion. I may be an idiot who can do very, very little other than slightly entertain you as the ultimate distraction, but even I would not compromise tangible evidence. I cannot wait until the burgers get involved in a Fansville tailgate.
Give Dr Pepper a ton of credit for continuing to get it right with its greatest ad campaign to date.
We can only hope the product's sales in Ohio and Pennsylvania can offset losses in Greater Detroit.
My favorite thing about it, other than the fact that Michigan is undeniably guilty as sin in this, is how subtle of a jab it was. It could be referencing the type of shenanigans we see between rival teams like Tech and State. Of course, the only other team who is known for their abilities, or inabilities, to steal signs are the Houston Astros. I wonder how many people on earth happen to root for both teams...
My favorite thing about Fansville ad spots is their ability to cleverly paint the nationwide trends and talking points about major college football, without necessarily saying Team X did this or Team Y did that. This is the greatest, dumbest, best sport on the planet. We actively invest our Fall Saturdays toward rooting for 18-to-22-to-23-to-26-year-olds playing a sport at almost the highest of levels.
In truth, I think we love college football because it reminds of the best time of our lives. I loved going to the University of Georgia and tailgating ahead of Dawgs games. While I may have needed a few more waters and Dr Peppers than I had over off Milledge Avenue, those experiences with some of my best friends largely contributed to me doing this professionally. FanSided of Fansville, I am all in, man!
The only way this gets better is if someone was stealing burgers at a tailgate in a future Fansville ad.