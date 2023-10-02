New England Patriots: 3 trades to replace Mac Jones with a reliable starter
After a miserable game against the Dallas Cowboys, Mac Jones was benched for the second time in his career. Could the New England Patriots consider searching for a new QB?
By James Nolan
The New England Patriots haven't been what they once were since banking on the 2021 first-round pick to replace Tom Brady. After going 10-7 in his rookie season as the starting quarterback, Mac Jones has been 7-11 since.
For the second time in his career, the former Alabama QB was benched in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. After throwing two interceptions and fumbling the football, Bill Belichick decided to send Bailey Zappe in.
After a great rookie season, many Patriots fans were hoping Jones could become Brady's replacement. Now in his third season, the question marks are starting to surround the 25-year-old QB.
New Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien was brought in to help Jones fix his problems, but he has shown multiple times this season that he just isn't that good. New England hasn't won a playoff game since 2019, and it doesn't look like Jones is the guy who's going to end that drought.
If the Patriots want to start winning again, maybe it is time to move on from Jones. If Zappe doesn't steal the show out of nowhere, then Belichick should consider trading for these three QBs.
3. Patriots replacements for Mac Jones: Gardner Minshew
The Indianapolis Colts backup QB might just be a capable starter. Whenever he is on the field, NFL fans always make sure to watch. The 27-year-old has thrown for 46 career touchdowns, while only throwing 15 interceptions.
Minshew is very good at protecting the football, and he is not afraid to extend the play out of the pocket. If allowed to play for Belichick, who knows what the QB could do? He has never actually been given a legit shot, as the Jacksonville Jaguars tanked for Trevor Lawrence in the 2020 season.
In that same season though, Minshew still managed to complete over 66% of his passes, along with 16 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions in eight starts. In the Patriots system, he could have the potential to flourish.
In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, Anthony Richardson was out with a concussion, which allowed Minshew to start. He was able to complete over 61% of his passes and throw for a touchdown to hand the Ravens their only loss of the season.
Now that Richardson is back healthy, the Colts could consider moving their backup for the right price. If the Patriots feel like they have a good enough team to make the postseason, then they should consider trading for Minshew.