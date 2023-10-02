New England Patriots: 3 trades to replace Mac Jones with a reliable starter
After a miserable game against the Dallas Cowboys, Mac Jones was benched for the second time in his career. Could the New England Patriots consider searching for a new QB?
By James Nolan
2. Patriots replacements for Mac Jones: Andy Dalton
In Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, Andy Dalton was starting in place of an injured Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers ended up losing, but the veteran QB still threw for over 360 yards, along with two touchdowns.
As a starting QB, the 35-year-old has a record of 83-78-2. With Bryce Young back from an ankle injury, Carolina could consider moving the veteran QB. Especially considering his comments over the offseason when he stated "I view myself as a starter in this league."
If Dalton still feels the same way, then he could have an opportunity to start in New England. In 14 starts last season with the New Orleans Saints, he completed over 66% of his passes. He also threw 18 passing touchdowns, while only throwing 9 interceptions.
He isn't a flashy option, but Dalton certainly could be a reliable one. If the Patriots are truly done with Jones, then maybe the veteran QB could be the perfect placeholder for the time being.