New England Patriots: 3 trades to replace Mac Jones with a reliable starter
After a miserable game against the Dallas Cowboys, Mac Jones was benched for the second time in his career. Could the New England Patriots consider searching for a new QB?
By James Nolan
1. Patriots replacements for Mac Jones: Jimmy Garoppolo
After signing a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, it seems unrealistic that this would happen. In today's NFL though, you never know what can occur. Especially considering the ties the history of the two sides do have.
Everyone remembers when Belichick wanted Garoppolo to be Brady's successor, but he was forced to move on from him. If former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels feels like his starting QB might not work out, then Belichick might consider calling.
As the other two options seem more likely, this one would be the most entertaining for sure. Garoppolo knows how to win in New England, as he was a part of two Super Bowl seasons there. The former Patriots QB would be a major upgrade for Belichick's team, as he has a career record as a starter of 41-19.
There have been rumors in the past of the Raiders being interested in trading for Jones. If a swap were to occur between the two quarterbacks, then it would send shock waves around the NFL world.