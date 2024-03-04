New Georgia RB Trevor Etienne takes a nasty shot at Florida after he transferred
Trevor Etienne not only turned heel on Florida for Georgia but buried the Gators with this remark.
By John Buhler
Trevor Etienne will be a welcomed addition to the Georgia backfield. After playing the last few years at arch-rival Florida, the younger Etienne brother has made his way to The Classic City. With Georgia losing both Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dawgs needed to add a veteran presence to their backfield. Etienne, tired of losing, decided to make this dream a reality.
While appearing on the Real Talk Podcast with new Georgia teammates Tate Ratledge and Brett Thorson, Etienne explained why he decided to leave Florida behind for a new opportunity at UGA.
"So, you know, pretty much to sum it up, it was like, I could either be RB2 on a losing team or go somewhere where like -- I wanted to play in December, too. That also played a big part in me transferring -- and possibly be RB1 and win a natty."
By coming to Georgia, Etienne is already RB1, and probably should have been anyway if he stayed at Florida, but that's just me. His comments are also such an indictment of current Florida head coach Billy Napier and his staff. The Gators have been a sub-.500 team in the first two years since he took over for Dan Mullen. In the same stretch of seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have lost only one time.
Here is a clip of Etienne sitting next to Ratledge and Thorson to discuss exactly why he transferred.
If all goes according to plan, Georgia is on a shortlist of teams who can win a national championship.
Trevor Etienne explains exactly why transferred from Florida to Georgia
To be frank, you cannot really blame Etienne for wanting to transfer. The last three seasons of Florida football have not gone according to plan. The Mullen era in Gainesville went to hell in a handbasket back in 2021. He has not been a college coach since. All the while, Napier has struggled to beat anyone of significance with any regularity. Those wins over Utah and Tennessee sure were sweet!
As far as going to Georgia, it is still kind of taboo to go from one hated rival to another. However, what we have to remember is that this is a different era of college football now. It is a very transactional sport, as players, and coaches, tend to come and go. Georgia needed a veteran running back, and Etienne wanted a shot at December. Together, they can help each other out to win three out of four.
Ultimately, you have to wonder what is to come for Napier in Gainesville. The Gators have one of the hardest schedules in the SEC. While they need to go bowling next year, there is a chance this could be a 3-9 team. Frankly, anything less than 6-6 in year three will get Napier fired. Etienne was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise uninteresting Florida team. Having NFL pedigree also helps him out a ton.
Since transferring to Clemson was not an option because of Dabo Swinney, the Georgia fit works.