New NFL kickoff rule confuses new and old fans alike: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The NFL's new kickoff rule should revolutionize the game and help cut down on injury rate. By all means, it is a good change the league should've made a long time ago, especially given the majority of head injuries occur on special teams.
The NFL tends to test its theoretical rule changes in the XFL. That's what makes having alternative football leagues so great. As the borderline monopoly of football, the NFL can give and take from the 'others' as much as they please, as long as they make a minor tweak in the process. Roger Goodell and Co. stealing the XFL's kickoff rule is actually ideal for the latter, as it should lead to more viewers watching the XFL during the season.
What is the NFL's new kickoff rule?
Oh, jeez, where do I begin. If the kicker lands the ball within the parameters of the rule -- so the 20-yard line and the end zone, the returners are required to return it unless it bounces into the end zone. If the ball is for some reason kicked short of the 20, then the returning team can either return the kick of take the ball at the 40-yard line. If the ball goes into the end zone on the fly, then the returning team gets the ball at the 30. Special teams coaches have had an offseason to strategize, and there is more value in the average return man than there otherwise would have been.
The kicker is still lined up at his own 35-yard line. However, the rest of the kickoff unit lines up at the receiving team's 40-yard line, and thus have easier access to make a tackle on the return man.
NFL fans are confused by league's new kickoff rule
Understandably, there will be a learning curve for your average football fan as to this new rule. It is not easy to understand something new overnight. Yet, given this is the NFL, fans will be forced to get it sooner or later. The first test of this new rule occurred during the Hall of Fame Game, otherwise known as the NFL's first preseason game, between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.
Yep, it looks weird. To ESPN/ABC's credit, they did try to explain the new rule prior to the opening kickoff. Their explanation did not work.
It's far too soon for overreaction Monday, but an easy take is that fans just don't understand what they're watching. However, the average American is smarter than you think, especially sports fans. Eventually, we will get it. It'll take some time.
Until then, hang in there, everyone.