New NHL Draft format: Everything to know, including potential changes
The NHL is reportedly asking teams for their thoughts on a prospective change to make the NHL Draft decentralized, akin to the NBA Draft and the NFL Draft.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Oct. 18 that the NHL is asking for 'opinions' on a decentralization of the NHL Draft. This would entail teams and their administration staying at home or in their offices rather than physically attending the draft with their tables, and only the prospects would attend the draft. This model is similar to the NBA Draft and the NFL Draft, and Friedman was careful to note that if this change is implemented, it's more likely to happen in 2025 versus 2024.
Many have taken to social media to lament such an idea, as they feel the NHL Draft's current format and style is both unique and more professional. From a prospect's point of view, it's certainly a more special moment to be on the stage with the group of people believing in you to announce your selection rather than getting a phone call or walking across the stage by yourself.
However, Friedman also shared that with the tables and large gatherings, teams are wary of scouts and other staff wandering around and eavesdropping on their business. Draft day trades are far less common in the NHL than say, the NFL, for example, so it would appear this is mostly related to which prospects teams like and do not like.
NHL Draft format: Everything to know and potential changes
The only time the NHL has strayed from their tradition was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused their 2020 and 2021 drafts to be held remotely. Teams met on video call, while NHL commissioner Gary Bettman — and later deputy commissioner Bill Daly — announced the selections. The 2020 Draft was held between Oct. 6-7, 2020, while the 2021 NHL Draft became the first draft held in July since 2005.
Further to that point, teams around the league feel that the NHL Draft and and the start of the free agency period are too close together, with the two most important days of the offseason taking place two days apart in 2023. That's expected to be the case again in 2024.