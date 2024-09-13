New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 2
By Criss Partee
Week 2 in the NFL and in a big NFC matchup it’s the New Orleans Saints marching into Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Both teams come into this game undefeated after winning their season openers in dominating fashion. The Saints beat the Panthers at home last week, 47-10, while the Cowboys defeated the Browns in Cleveland, 33-17.
Saints vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
The Saints and Cowboys come into this rivalry of sorts down south with Dallas leading the all-time series with a record of 18-13 against New Orleans. Dallas also comes into this game with a 16-game home winning streak on the line.
One of the big matchups to watch in one will be Saints running back Alvin Kamara and that offensive line going up against the front seven of the Cowboys. Against the Browns in Week 1, the Cowboys gave up just 93 yards on the ground. That’s an improvement from last season where Dallas struggled against the run finishing in the middle of the pack giving up 112.4 yards per game.
This could present an opportunity for Kamara and the Saints to take advantage and play keep away from that explosive Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott. Last week in their win over Carolina, Kamara rushed 15 times for 83 on 5.5 yards per carry. Ground and pound over a shootout with the Cowboys could be a key to victory for the Saints on the road.
Everyone will be watching Dak Prescott in this one after a mediocre performance last week, just hours after coming to an agreement on a new deal with the Cowboys. Prescott completed 19-of-32 passes in Cleveland for 179 yards and a touchdown. The Dallas defense handled Cleveland, so Dak and the offense didn’t need to do much. This week should be much different against a Saints squad that opened up the season by dropping 47 on the Panthers. Yes, they are the Panthers, but 47 points is still impressive.
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has been limited in practice (heel) this week while cornerback Marshawn Lattimore has sat out much of the week with what is called a minor hamstring injury. If those two are missing from the Saints defensive backfield it’ll be a long day for the defense.
How to watch Saints vs. Cowboys live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
- Site: AT&T Stadium
- City: Irving, TX
- TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Saints vs. Cowboys in Week 2
The latest odds as of Friday via ESPN Bet:
- Money line: NO +220 DAL -270
- Spread: NO +6 DAL -6
- Total: Over/Under 46.5
Saints vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
- New Orleans hit the over in six of 17 games last season
- The Saints were 6-10-1 against the spread last season
- Nine of Dallas’ 17 games last season went over the total.
- Dallas beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last season.
- As a 6-point favorite or better ‘Against the Spread’ Dallas was 7-2 in 2023
Player news and injuries
- Cowboys – Jake Ferguson (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Marshawn Kneeland (Questionable)
- Cowboys – C.J. Goodwin (Questionable)
- Saints – Tyrann Mathieu S (Questionable)
- Saints – Marshawn Lattimore CB (Questionable)
- Saints – Taliese Fuaga T (Questionable)
- Saints – Foster Moreau (Questionable)
- Saints – Khalen Saunders DT (Questionable)
- Saints – Lucas Patrick (Questionable)