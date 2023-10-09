New sad Cowboys fan meme sums up no-good, awful night vs. 49ers
One Dallas Cowboys fans summed up how all fans felt after watching the team lose 42-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys were looking for revenge against the team that ended their Super Bowl hopes and dreams the previous two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers. While the Cowboys had a 3-1 record entering Week 4, the 49ers were 4-0 and boasted probably the most complete roster in the entire NFL. This was a chance for Dallas to show that they are for real and should be in consideration for a serious Super Bowl contender this season.
Then, kickoff happened. The Cowboys offense couldn't do anything against the 49ers' vaunted defense. Not to mention that San Francisco's offense picked apart Dallas' defense, coached by coordinator Dan Quinn, with ease. All in all, it was a horrendous night for the Cowboys.
If you wanted a universal reaction to how Cowboys fans are feeling, look at this fan who was at the game at Levi's Stadium with the 49ers up 34-10.
Cowboys fan becomes meme while watching team's loss to 49ers
The game is going so badly that this fan has to talk about it with someone.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a game he'd like to forget in prime time. While Prescott did throw the team's lone touchdown on a beautiful pass to wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, that was basically all the positive to come out of the game. Prescott threw not one, not two, but three interceptions. Two of those interceptions resulted in 14 points being scored by the 49ers -- a one-yard touchdown reception by Kyle Juszczyk and a 26-yard touchdown run by Jordan Mason.
Prescott was pulled during the fourth quarter, ending his night throwing for 153 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions while completing 14-of-24 pass attempts.
49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy, on the other hand, was exceptional. The second-year signal caller completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 252 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions before he was pulled with over 10 minutes remaining, due in part to the game being out of reach for Dallas.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle had a huge game as well, hauling in three passes from Purdy for 67 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 14th consecutive game. The veteran, dual-threat running back ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while catching two of three targets for 27 yards.
Oh, and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner recorded eight tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble at the expense of the Cowboys.
It was an all-around bad loss for the Cowboys, who are now 3-2 on the season, and showed that there is a gigantic gap between them and the 49ers. There is still a lot of season left, and the Cowboys could bounce back next week with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.