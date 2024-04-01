New SF Giants star Jung Hoo Lee got a shopping cart beer shower after first career HR
The San Francisco Giants celebrated Jung Hoo Lee's first career home run in the best way possible.
Every MLB player fortunate enough to hit a home run remembers every detail about the first one. They remember the pitcher they hit it off of, the team they faced, where it landed in the stadium, what the score was, everything. For good reason, too. It's really, really hard to make contact, let alone hit one over the fence.
MLB players often celebrate when they hit their first home run with their teammates. Celebrations can come in many different ways. A common celebration is the silent treatment, which is also often used for players who broke a batting slump with a home run. The player who hit the home run goes into the dugout and is greeted by... nobody. Another one is the teammates simply mobbing the player right away who hit the first home run of his career.
The San Francisco Giants took things to a whole new level after Jung Hoo Lee hit his first MLB home run, orchestrating a shopping cart beer shower.
Giants give Jung Hoo Lee moment to remember after their new star hits his first MLB home run
Does it get more fun than this? Jung Hoo Lee, a player participating in his third MLB game, launched a home run to extend San Francisco's lead in the eighth inning. It was a huge moment for Lee and the Giants, and the star center fielder who just signed a deal for $113 million deal to come to San Francisco, got to hit his first home run in front of his dad.
That home run wound up being a big hit for the Giants who thanks to a six-run eighth inning, were able to withstand a furious Padres comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game.
Lee coming up with a big moment like that and being rewarded with a beer shower from his new teammates is just awesome to see. The Giants clubhouse is gelling well, even with all of the new faces.
The 25-year-old is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Giants this season as their leadoff hitter and center fielder. He isn't expected to hit many home runs, but the first one is always sweet. He found that out in the best way possible.