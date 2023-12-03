New Year’s Six bowl game schedule: Teams, dates and how to watch
Who is playing in the New Year's Six bowl games? When will each game take place? We have all of the information you need to know.
By Scott Rogust
We have now reached the most exciting portion of the college football year -- bowl season. This past week, conference champions were crowned and helped determine not only which teams will take part in the College Football Playoff, but also for every bowl game this winter.
The most anticipated bowl games are the New Year's Six -- the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl. The Rose and Sugar Bowls will serve as the College Football Playoff semifinals. The remaining four are prestigious bowl games that teams will look forward to competing against and winning.
So, who's taking part in each New Year's Six bowl game, and when will they be played? We have you covered.
New Year’s Six Bowl Game Schedule
Here is the full schedule for New Year's Six bowl games.
- Cotton Bowl: Friday, Dec. 29, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Peach Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 30, noon ET, ESPN
- Orange Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Fiesta Bowl: Monday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Rose Bowl: Monday, Jan. 1, 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Sugar Bowl: Monday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Every New Year's Six bowl game will be broadcast on ESPN. You can live stream each game through the Watch ESPN app, which will require the credentials for your cable or satellite provider accounts. If you don't have cable or satellite, you can give fuboTV a try, which gives you a seven-day free trial at this link.
Who plays in the Rose Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl Stadium -- Pasadena, Calif.
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Rose Bowl will serve as the first College Football Playoff Semifinal game of the day, with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Michigan earned their spot with a 26-0 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.
As for Alabama, they picked up an upset, 27-24 win over the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. With the win, the Crimson Tide leapt over undefeated Florida State for the final spot in the Playoff.
Who plays in the Sugar Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, La.
- TV Channel: ESPN
The second College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup will see the No. 2 Washington Huskies face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
Washington scored a big win in the final Pac-12 Championship Game, defeating the Oregon Ducks 34-31. That victory secured their spot in the Playoff.
Texas made a huge statement in the Big 12 Championship Game by picking up a huge 49-21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That was enough to give Texas the No. 3 seed by the CFP Selection Committee.
Who plays in the Cotton Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
- Date: Friday, Dec. 29
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
The 2023 Cotton Bowl will be contested between the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Missouri Tigers.
Ohio State missed out on their chance to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff following their loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines to end the regular season. But, they do land a New Year's Six game.
Missouri, meanwhile, missed out on the SEC Championship Game following their loss to Georgia back on Nov. 4.
Who plays in the Orange Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Orange Bowl will feature the two teams that missed out on the College Football Playoff in the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles and No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs.
Florida State had a gripe with the CFP Selection Committee. They picked up a 16-6 win over the Louisville Cardinals to go a perfect 13-0 on the season. Yet, that wasn't enough to clinch one of the top four spots, as the Selection Committee cited quarterback Jordan Travis' season-ending injury as a reason for the decision.
Georgia, meanwhile, becomes the first team to hold the No. 1 sport in the penultimate CFP rankings to missing out altogether. That's due to their 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
Who plays in the Peach Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Start Time: Noon ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Ga.
- TV Channel: ESPN
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels are set to compete in the Peach Bowl.
Both teams missed out on their respective conferences' championship games. Ole Miss missed out after losing to the eventual SEC East champion Alabama Crimson Tide. Penn State, meanwhile, lost to both Ohio State and Michigan down the stretch. But they will both face off in a New Year's Six game.
Who plays in the Fiesta Bowl?
- Matchup: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
- TV Channel: ESPN
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 23 Liberty Flames will face off in the Fiesta Bowl.
Oregon lost the final Pac-12 Championship Game to the Washington Huskies, ending any chance of making it into the College Football Playoff. But they do get to play on New Year's in a big game.
Liberty, meanwhile, beat the New Mexico State Aggies 49-35 to win the Conference USA Championship. With the win, the CFP Selection Committee gave them the Fiesta Bowl bid over the SMU Mustangs, who beat the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Championship Game.