New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 4
By Criss Partee
These teams are about as familiar as you can get having battled it out in the NFC East for decades. Dallas is in firm control of the all-time series with a 75-47-2 record against Big Blue. Going back to 2017, the Giants have beaten the Cowboys once over a span of 14 games. The Cowboys look to make it seven in a row Thursday night.
Giants vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
Both squads enter this matchup 1-2, however, at different ends of the arena. Dallas dropped their second game in a row last week against the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25. That final score isn’t really indicative of the game and how close it was. The Cowboys played catch accumulating much of their production in the fourth quarter when the game seemed out of reach.
The Giants got their first win last week over the Cleveland Browns, 21-15. New York dropped their first two games against Minnesota and Washington to open the season. They finally came alive Sunday in Cleveland, scoring more than 18 points for the first time in 2024. Now the Giants face an arch nemesis and a team in the Cowboys who have had their number for over half a decade.
If Dallas’ defense is ever going to gain some confidence in defending the run this would be a good week. Although the Giants are ranked higher in rushing the ball than the Cowboys, they still aren’t a great running team. This should be a week where this struggling Cowboys defense gets back on track.
For the Giants, this matchup has become far more mental than anything. As mentioned, the Cowboys have been nearly flawless in this series going back to the ’17 campaign. Eli Manning was still in the building and Saquon Barkley was at Penn State. That’s how long the Cowboys have outright dominated this rivalry.
New York needs a win against Dallas for so many reasons. A 2-2 record would put them in a great position especially since not much is expected of the Giants. But getting a much-needed win over the Cowboys would be great for team morale moving forward. Plus, it’s the right time to get Dallas since they’ve got their own inner turmoil they’ve been dealing with the past couple of weeks.
As bad as Dallas has been lately, this is where they are expected to bounce back as 4.5-point road favorites. Giants rookie Malik Nabers busted out last week against the Browns, catching eight of his 12 targets for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Cowboys should have their hands full with the No. 6 overall pick who’s already off to a hot start. If New York establishes the running game early their fortunes against Dallas could be changing.
How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys live
- Date: Thursday, September 26
- Time: 8:15 p.m. Eastern
- Site: MetLife Stadium
- City: East Rutherford, NJ
- TV/Streaming: Prime Video
Latest game odds for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 4
The latest odds as of Friday via BETMGM:
- Money line: NYG -185, DAL -225
- Spread: NYG +4.5, DAL -4.5
- Total: Over/Under 44
Giants vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
- Dak Prescott is 12-2 straight up during his career against the Giants
- Dak Prescott is 21-6 ATS as a favorite within the division, including 5-0 ATS last season
- Dallas has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between these franchises
- Daniel Jones is 0-5 on Thursday Night Football in his career
- Giants games have gone under in all three this season
- Dallas has gone over in all three of their games this season
Player news and injuries
- Cowboys – Caelen Carson (Doubtful)
- Giants - Adoree Jackson (Out)
- Giants – Darius Slayton (Questionable)
- Giants – Dru Phillips (Out)