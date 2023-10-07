New York Giants legend buries Evan Neal for taking a shot at fanbase
New York Giants fans were left stunned after Evan Neal's controversial comment following their third loss of the season.
By James Nolan
Following the New York Giants' third loss of the season, second-year tackle Evan Neal had some strong words for fans -- words that were not well-received by many.
"Because that just further shows that people are fair-weather. A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.
"And how can you say you're really a fan when we're out there battling our asses off -- and the game wasn't going well -- but the best you can do is boo your home team? So how much of a fan are you, really?"
General manager Joe Schoen used the seventh-overall pick in 2022 to select the former Alabama tackle. That reaction drew the ire of many, though, perhaps righfully so.
Not only were New York fans taken back by his comments, but Giants legend David Tyree even was surprised by what Neal had to say.
The Giants have an alarming problem with Evan Neal and the offensive line
Daniel Jones was sacked 11 times in the Giants Week 4 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Booing the team should almost be expected, especially since fans thought their team would be in playoff contention this season.
After a great season in 2022, the Giants are off to a terrible start in 2023. If things continue to go south, then the postseason hopes will fade quickly. Even just four weeks in, Brian Daboll looks like he will need a miracle to take this team back to the postseason.
When Jones doesn't have time to throw, he gets happy feet. That is something many football fans the Giants QB had put behind him, but with the lack of protection, it looks like they're back.
After a down rookie season, the last thing Neal needs is a bad start to this season. If he doesn't turn things around, then fans are going to start labeling him as a bust. Even though he is just 23 years old, expectations for top draft picks in New York are higher than normal.
The Giants are headed on the road in Week 5 to play the Miami Dolphins. Even though head coach Mike McDaniel has a loaded offense, his defense ranks 28th in points allowed this season. With that being said, New York might have a shot to pull off an upset.
For that to occur, Jones would need to perform like the veteran QB now is. If the guys up front aren't doing the job, then the former Duke QB will likely struggle. The offensive line has the potential to be a factor, but the Giants desperately need Neal to step up for the season to turn around.