Ranking 5 New York Jets quarterback options to replace Aaron Rodgers
If Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, what veteran stop-gap can the Jets sign to stay competitive in 2023?
By Kristen Wong
Aaron Rodgers Replacement No. 4: Nick Foles
Speaking of formerly talented quarterbacks who ended their careers in Indy, Nick Foles lands on this last as one of the more intriguing options.
Foles, a Super Bowl MVP from 2017, managed to lead an Eagles team to the championship that year despite being considered as just a solid backup. Following his first two productive seasons in the league, Foles bottomed out and entered the tier of "Above-average Backup" rather than "Reliable Starter."
Eagles fans will forever remember his incredible run after Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14. Foles showed up to play in the 41-33 victory over Tom Brady's Patriots -- he popularized the "Philly Special" and will also always be a special guy in the Eagles history.
That being said, the Jets' situation in 2023 is a little different. Foles was asked to step up late in the regular season with the Eagles already primed to make a playoff run.
Even if Foles can prove he's a consistent starter in 2023, five years removed from his Super Bowl victory, he'll have much stiffer opposition early in the season when the Jets face the Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs, and his former team, the Eagles, in the following weeks. New York is 1-0 after beating the Bills; however, a playoff berth is far from guaranteed in the cutthroat AFC.
Foles does have ties to Joe Douglas from back in Philly, so this option carries some merit. His post-Philly stints on the Jaguars, Bears, and Colts still may cause the Jets to look the other way.