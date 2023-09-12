Ranking 5 New York Jets quarterback options to replace Aaron Rodgers
If Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, what veteran stop-gap can the Jets sign to stay competitive in 2023?
By Kristen Wong
Aaron Rodgers Replacement No. 3: Joe Flacco
A familiar face returns. Ex-Jets quarterback Joe Flacco feels like the most obvious plug-and-play replacement for Aaron Rodgers, but.... can he still play?
Compared to other veteran free agents, Flacco has been one quarterback more or less lurking in the shadows waiting for the right opportunity. The 38-year-old told ESPN earlier this month that "I'm not anywhere right now" and that "If somebody does need somebody, at least I'm available."
Sounds a tad desperate, but maybe Jets fans can appreciate the sincerity. Flacco started nine games over the last three seasons in New York, throwing 14 touchdowns against six interceptions with a measly 57.5 average pass completion rate.
Flacco's last stints for the Jets lift the curtain and reveal all: he's not a mobile quarterback, he has an okay arm, and most importantly, he already has familiarity with Saleh and other coaches (just not Hackett). Would the Jets start an aging statue over a much maligned and untrustworthy former first-round pick? It's a tough decision. New York is stuck between a rock and a hard (knocks) place.