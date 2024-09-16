New York Knicks updated depth chart after signing Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris
The New York Knicks made another offseason acquisition, signing free agent Marcus Morris, who returns to the team after averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game during the 2019-2020 season.
At 35 years old and entering his 17th season, Morris is expected to bring veteran leadership to the young Knicks roster. Last season, he played only 12 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers with limited minutes.
The signing of Morris comes just days after the Knicks also picked up Landry Shamet, a sharpshooter with a career three-point percentage of over 38 percent, who could potentially contribute off the bench.
Here's a closer look at the current depth chart for the New York Knicks
Knicks updated depth chart
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Jalen Brunson
Miles McBride
Cameron Payne
SG
Mikal Bridges
Donte DiVincenzo
Tyler Kolek
Landry Shamet
SF
OG Anunoby
Josh Hart
Keita Beits Diop
Chuma Okeke
PF
Julius Randle
Precious Achiuwa
Pacome Dadiet
Marcus Morris
C
Mitchell Robinson
Jericho Sims
Despite these additions, it’s uncertain how much playing time Morris and Shamet will see. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for sticking to a tight nine-man rotation, which might limit opportunities for both players.
Morris and Shamet are on non-guaranteed deals and will likely compete with Chuma Okeke, who was signed to an Exhibit-10 deal in August, for the final roster spot. Morris seems to have an edge, given his prior experience with the Knicks and the ability to serve as a backup forward for Julius Randle or Precious Achiuwa in case of injury.
Shamet, known for his 3point shooting, could add valuable depth off the bench, bolstering an already strong perimeter-shooting unit that includes Donte DiVincenzo and Cameron Payne. However, Okeke, who spent four seasons with the Orlando Magic before falling out of the rotation due to declining minutes and production, faces uncertainty regarding his role if he makes the final roster.
One of the key questions is how these signings could impact players with guaranteed contracts. Shamet’s three-point shooting could potentially aid newly acquired rookie Tyler Kolek, who shot 35.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3. Shamet’s presence might elevate Kolek's development beyond his floor vision and playmaking ability.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are aiming for a deep playoff run, potentially reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Fans are eager to see if fourth-year center Jericho Sims can take the next step in his development. Sims, who excels in pick-and-roll scenarios and offers strong rim protection similar to Mitchell Robinson, could benefit from Morris's veteran leadership. While Sims has seen limited playing time so far, Morris’s mentorship may help him secure a larger role as the season unfolds.