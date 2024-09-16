Fansided

New York Knicks updated depth chart after signing Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris

The Knicks upgraded their depth chart this offseason but the rich just keep getting richer.

By Joseph Kallan

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against New York Knicks guards Alec Burks (18) and Josh Hart (3) and forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Miles McBride (2) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made another offseason acquisition, signing free agent Marcus Morris, who returns to the team after averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game during the 2019-2020 season.

At 35 years old and entering his 17th season, Morris is expected to bring veteran leadership to the young Knicks roster. Last season, he played only 12 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers with limited minutes.

The signing of Morris comes just days after the Knicks also picked up Landry Shamet, a sharpshooter with a career three-point percentage of over 38 percent, who could potentially contribute off the bench.

Here's a closer look at the current depth chart for the New York Knicks

Knicks updated depth chart

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

PG

Jalen Brunson

Miles McBride

Cameron Payne

SG

Mikal Bridges

Donte DiVincenzo

Tyler Kolek

Landry Shamet

SF

OG Anunoby

Josh Hart

Keita Beits Diop

Chuma Okeke

PF

Julius Randle

Precious Achiuwa

Pacome Dadiet

Marcus Morris

C

Mitchell Robinson

Jericho Sims

Despite these additions, it’s uncertain how much playing time Morris and Shamet will see. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for sticking to a tight nine-man rotation, which might limit opportunities for both players.

Morris and Shamet are on non-guaranteed deals and will likely compete with Chuma Okeke, who was signed to an Exhibit-10 deal in August, for the final roster spot. Morris seems to have an edge, given his prior experience with the Knicks and the ability to serve as a backup forward for Julius Randle or Precious Achiuwa in case of injury.

Shamet, known for his 3point shooting, could add valuable depth off the bench, bolstering an already strong perimeter-shooting unit that includes Donte DiVincenzo and Cameron Payne. However, Okeke, who spent four seasons with the Orlando Magic before falling out of the rotation due to declining minutes and production, faces uncertainty regarding his role if he makes the final roster.

One of the key questions is how these signings could impact players with guaranteed contracts. Shamet’s three-point shooting could potentially aid newly acquired rookie Tyler Kolek, who shot 35.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3. Shamet’s presence might elevate Kolek's development beyond his floor vision and playmaking ability.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are aiming for a deep playoff run, potentially reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Fans are eager to see if fourth-year center Jericho Sims can take the next step in his development. Sims, who excels in pick-and-roll scenarios and offers strong rim protection similar to Mitchell Robinson, could benefit from Morris's veteran leadership. While Sims has seen limited playing time so far, Morris’s mentorship may help him secure a larger role as the season unfolds.

