New York Liberty knock out defending champs, return to WNBA Finals
The New York Liberty are heading back to the WNBA Finals after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 76-62 in Game 4 of the semifinals. Sabrina Ionescu led the way for the Liberty, coming out strong with 12 points in the first quarter on perfect shooting (4-of-4). After a disappointing Game 3 performance, where she recorded a career playoff low of four points, Ionescu was on a mission for redemption, knocking down key 3-pointers.
“Just continuing to read the game, understanding what I didn’t do well last game, and being able to adjust quickly,” Ionescu said about her Game 4 performance. “You go back and you watch film…figure out ways to improve and not really be complacent.”
The only lead the Las Vegas Aces held came early when guard Jackie Young hit the opening shot for a 3-0 advantage. From that point on, the Liberty dominated, with a 10-0 run that forced an early Aces timeout. Breanna Stewart continued to display her prowess as one of the league’s top players, contributing 19 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Liberty controlled the boards throughout the game, out-rebounding the Aces 48-27, including 13 offensive rebounds, which proved to be crucial.
The Aces supporting cast couldn't break through the Liberty defense
The Aces struggled offensively, with only two starters scoring in double figures. MVP A’ja Wilson capped off her playoff run with a solid 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum added 17 points, but on inefficient 5-16 shooting. The Aces attempted a comeback in the third quarter, trimming the Liberty’s lead to just two points. However, a fourth-quarter collapse sealed their fate, as the Liberty went on a 21-5 run in the final two minutes to close out the game.
With the New York Liberty securing their spot in the Finals, attention now turns to the decisive Game 5 between the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun to determine their opponent in the championship series.