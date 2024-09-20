New York Liberty playoff schedule and results (Updated Sept. 21)
The New York Liberty clinched the league's best record and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. This season in Brooklyn has been historic for the franchise and they seek to continue that in the postseason and bring home their first-ever WNBA championship.
Breanna Stewart is New York's leading scorer averaging 20.6 points while Sabrina Ionescu is right behind her with 18.6 points per game. Jonquel Jones is having one of her best seasons yet, averaging 14.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. However, it's been a full-team takeover this season as they lead the league in points per game with 86.1. They fall second in assists per game with 22.9 and lead the league in defensive rating with 95.1.
Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot have been an excellent backcourt duo this season as they always seem to be able to read one another's minds on the court. Vandersloot is averaging 4.9 assists on the season and has served as a key veteran. In addition, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has had a breakout season averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds as she is finding her consistent place in the starting lineup.
The playoffs begin Sept. 22 and the Liberty finished their final regular season game against the Atlanta Dream, losing 78-67. While they have been on a hot streak this entire season, anything can happen in the playoffs. Last year it looked similar for New York until they fell to the Las Vegas Aces 3-1.
New York is seeking sweet revenge from last season.
New York Liberty first-round playoff schedule and results
HOME
AWAY
RESULT
DATE
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Liberty
Dream
-
Sept. 22
1:00 p.m.
ESPN
Liberty
Dream
-
Sept. 24
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Dream
Liberty
-
Sept. 26
TBD
ESPN2
The Liberty clinched homecourt advantage and will face the No. 8 seed Dream for a best-of-three series. In the WNBA, homecourt advantage in the first round means hosting the first two games with the higher-seed going on the road for Game 3, if necessary.
Atlanta finished the regular season with a 15-25 record and are led by Rhyne Howard who averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on the season. They are also held down in the paint by veteran center Tina Charles who averages 9.6 rebounds per game and broke the league's records for both career rebounds and double-doubles in her last regular season game for the Dream.