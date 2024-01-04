3 pitchers New York Mets can sign without breaking the bank
After moving on from two future Hall of Fame pitchers last season, the New York Mets must find a way to replace their production. However, their financial situation makes this a more challenging task.
By Lior Lampert
2. Sean Manaea is still available for the Mets
After declining his player option with the San Francisco Giants for 2024, Sean Manaea is set to hit the open market and should have no shortage of suitors. After one season with the Giants, Manaea is prepared to test the waters and see if any team is willing to exceed the $12.5 million base salary he turned down.
Last season, Manaea pitched in 37 games (10 starts) and posted a 7-6 record to go with a 4.44 ERA and a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio. While he did not operate as a full-time starter for the Giants in 2023, Manaea has shown he is capable of starting 25-plus games when called upon. Manaea has started at least 25 games in four of his eight seasons in the MLB, tying for first in the American League in games started in 2021.
Not to mention, Manaea’s versatility and ability to operate as both a starting and relief pitcher would bode well for the Mets and provide them with a trustworthy rotational piece they can plug and play in various situations.
Manaea may not be the sexiest name on the market, but he has plenty to offer for a Mets team desperately in need of pitching help.