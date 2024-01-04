3 pitchers New York Mets can sign without breaking the bank
After moving on from two future Hall of Fame pitchers last season, the New York Mets must find a way to replace their production. However, their financial situation makes this a more challenging task.
By Lior Lampert
1. Mike Clevinger is a low-cost option for the Mets
After playing for his third team in as many seasons in 2023, declined a $12 million option for 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, making him a free agent. As part of his decision to go back on the market, Clevinger will receive a $4 million buyout from the White Sox.
Clevinger has bounced around in recent years after emerging as an up-and-coming starter as a member of the Cleveland Guardians throughout the first four seasons of his career. He started 21-plus games in three consecutive seasons from 2017-2019, posting no higher than a 3.11 ERA and boasting now lower than a 9.3 K/9 rate in that span.
Unfortunately, Clevinger struggled to stay healthy in 2020, starting only eight games and being traded to the San Diego Padres during the season. Fast forward to 2021, Clevinger was forced to miss the entire season while attempting to recover from a second Tommy John Surgery.
Since returning from injury in 2022, Clevinger has proven he can still be effective despite seeing a dip in his strikeout rate. He’s started at least 22 games in each of the past two seasons as well, proving his durability and that the injury is behind him.
Once regarded as “one of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy,” Clevinger would provide a sizeable boost to a Mets pitching staff in need of some juice.