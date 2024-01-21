5 New York Mets players who could be traded before Opening Day
These five Mets players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
The New York Mets were one of, if not the most disappointing team in all of baseball last season, entering the year with the highest payroll in MLB history and as one of the favorites to win the National League Pennant, only to fall flat on their faces and finish with a 75-87 record.
The season saw them pull off trades most fans would've called anyone crazy to predict, with both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander traded. This offseason the Mets have played things more conservatively, trying to get better but only committing to short-term commitments. Outside of a failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit they've avoided the high-end free agents, as they plan on using 2024 as more of a transition year.
While the Mets team looks mostly complete, there are still four players who could potentially be wearing another uniform by the time Opening Day rolls around.
5) Pete Alonso isn't a lock to be in a Mets uniform on Opening Day
This isn't what any Mets fan wants to hear, and it certainly isn't likely, but a Pete Alonso trade cannot be ruled out until the Mets unequivocally say he's not going anywhere. New Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has said he expects Alonso to be a Met, but has not stated officially that he cannot be had.
The reason why the Mets would even consider trading one of the best power hitters in the history of their franchise is quite simple. He's a free agent at the end of the season, and has not signed an extension. The Mets can do what they've done with players like Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo in recent years which is let them test free agency and then re-sign them there, but as of now, Alonso is not locked in long-term.
What'll happen with Alonso before the season is clear. They'll listen to offers if opposing teams have them, but won't trade him for anything short of value they perceive to be appropriate. It's unlikely the Mets high asking price will be met, but a trade of Alonso can't be ruled out with the Mets listening.