5 New York Mets players who could be traded before Opening Day
These five Mets players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
4) The Mets would trade Jose Quintana for the right price
Jose Quintana is in a similar boat to Alonso. He's a player the Mets will not be actively looking to trade as they attempt to compete in 2024, but will also field calls from teams inquiring about acquiring him if they come in. The reason is the exact same as Alonso. He's a free agent at the end of the season.
Part of why the Mets had such a miserable start to their season is because Quintana, a player they figured was going to play a big role in their rotation last season, didn't make his season debut until late July. He made just one start before the Mets begun their fire sale.
When healthy, Quintana pitched extremely well, posting a 3.57 ERA in 13 starts and 75.2 innings pitched. He's been a steady mid-rotation arm for most of his 12-year career, and there's nothing to suggest he wouldn't be that in 2023. He's the Mets second-best starter after Kodai Senga.
It's unlikely Quintana is moved with the Mets trying to compete in 2024, but again, if their price is met, it's hard to see David Stearns turning a deal down. The Mets are playing for the future first and foremost, and soon-to-be 35-year-old Jose Quintana will not be a big part of that future.