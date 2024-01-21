5 New York Mets players who could be traded before Opening Day
These five Mets players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
2) Mark Vientos could be traded if the Mets sign another position player
The way things look right now for the Mets, Mark Vientos would be their primary DH. DJ Stewart could get some reps at that spot too, and an injury prone player like Starling Marte could get some DH games as well, but that spot looks like Vientos'. For now.
While the Mets are using this season to evaluate talent, they're also trying to compete. It's very hard to make the argument that they can compete in a competitive National League without signing another big bat. Adding someone like Jorge Soler or Justin Turner to DH regularly for the Mets would make them much better, and a possible favorite to land one of the three Wild Card spots.
If the Mets do sign a DH, they should look to trade Vientos because they'd essentially be admitting that they don't believe in him. Vientos has proven all he can prove in the minors, and while he is not a good defender in the slightest, is a fine option at DH. He started to get hot when getting regular at-bats in September, even putting up an .831 OPS in a 20-game stretch from September 2-27.
He's far from proven at the MLB level, but eventually the Mets are going to have to give this guy a long run at the DH spot. If they choose to sign someone else, they should trade him before he loses more value wasting time in the minors.