5 New York Mets players who could be traded before Opening Day
These five Mets players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
1) Tylor Megill could be traded from the Mets
At this point, Tylor Megill sort of is what he is. He's shown some flashes and has gotten his chances in each of the last three years, but has a 4.72 career ERA. The Mets haven't wanted him to be part of their Opening Day rotation in each of the last two years, and they signed several starters to avoid having to rely on him again this season.
The Mets chose to sign Luis Severino and Sean Manaea while trading for Adrian Houser rather than starting the 28-year-old Megill. This isn't faulting the Mets as Megill hasn't shown enough, but it does say what they think of him.
As of now, Megill will join the likes of Jose Butto, Joey Lucchesi, and David Peterson (when healthy) as depth starters. He'd likely see some run at some point, but is not going to crack the Opening Day rotation without injuries.
The Mets have no reason to rush to cut bait since he can be optioned, but if the Mets get an offer from a team in need of a starter they should and likely would listen. The Mets have enough serviceable depth, and that's not even including prospects like Mike Vasil and Christian Scott who are close to MLB-ready but haven't debuted yet. If they get something decent offered, the Mets should not hesitate to accept.