New York Yankees need to consider trading this former top prospect in the offseason
The New York Yankees missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. Changes will certainly be coming. Could Gleyber Torres be a part of those changes?
By James Nolan
As we head into the 2023 MLB offseason, the New York Yankees find themselves on the outside looking in, failing to make the playoffs for the second straight year. Despite high expectations and a roster full of talent, the Bronx Bombers just couldn't get it done on the field.
While it may be tempting to run it back with the same core in 2024, there's one move the Yankees should seriously consider. And that move is trading middle infielder Gleyber Torres.
Torres has been a fan favorite since bursting onto the scene in 2018, hitting 24 home runs as a rookie and quickly becoming a cornerstone of the Yankees' future. Torres may not be the superstar many hoped he would become. While he's still a solid player, his production has plateaued since his first two seasons.
In 2023, Torres was rock-solid. He finished the season with 25 home runs while hitting .278 with a .800 OPS. The 26-year-old was a clear bright spot in a very down season for the Yankees, and he might've become the best trade chip on the team.
Could the Yankees trade Gleyber Torres this offseason?
As we saw this season, injuries can wreak havoc on a roster, and the Yankees simply don't have enough quality players to withstand the rigors of a 162-game season. By trading Torres, the team could address multiple needs at once, potentially adding starting pitching, bullpen depth, and a competent shortstop to replace Torres.
Of course, the biggest hurdle to trading Torres will be finding a team willing to give up the kind of assets New York would require in return. But it's not impossible. Torres is still just 26 years old and has two years of team control remaining, meaning any team acquiring him would be getting a talented young player with plenty of upside. And while Torres's value may have taken a hit over the past two seasons, there are still likely to be teams who view him as a potential star.
Trading Torres would be a bold move for the Yankees, but it's one they should seriously consider. By leveraging his value, the team could address multiple needs and potentially set themselves up for long-term success. It's not a move that will be popular with every fan, but sometimes, making the hard decisions is what separates contenders from pretenders.