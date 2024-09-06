New York Yankees ideal playoff rotation and lineup to win a World Series
The New York Yankees, despite being one of the most dominant teams on paper, have faced struggles throughout the season, trailing just half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the competitive American League East.
Injuries and inconsistent pitching have been a factor, but the team is still projected to make a postseason appearance. With only a month left in the regular season, fans are eager to see which players can step up and prove they belong in the lineup as the team pushes for their 28th World Series title.
Here’s a breakdown of the nine players who should be in the Yankees' ideal playoff rotation and lineup to give them the best chance of clinching the championship.
The perfect Yankees playoff lineup
1. Gleyber Torres: Since the Yankees moved Gleyber Torres to the leadoff spot, the second baseman has struck gold. In August, Torres batted .276, reaching base safely in 13 of the last 15 contests. Contributing immensely to the team, Torres has played a crucial role helping the Yankees rank second in the league in first-inning runs per game. His ability to get on base and allow heavy hitters like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto the opportunity to drive in another run speaks volumes.
2. Juan Soto: As chants of “re-sign Soto” echo throughout Yankee Stadium, the postseason will serve as the perfect platform for the right-fielder to prove his value, potentially earning himself one of the largest contracts in MLB history. Juan Soto has provided so much for the Yankees, hitting 38 home runs with a .295 batting average and an impressive 7.4 WAR. His ability to work the pitch count — ranking second in walks amongst the league — has made him a constant on-base threat, providing crucial runs the Yankees need. Soto's impact, both on and off the field, is one of the many reasons why he won a World Series. At such a young age, he can help many of his Yankees teammates towards that same goal.
3. Aaron Judge: Currently the frontrunner to win the American League MVP, Aaron Judge is poised to carry his regular-season momentum into the postseason, batting .323 with 51 home runs. His dominance at the plate makes him the most feared hitter in the MLB, leading in both walks and intentional walks with opponents avoiding he’ll send the next pitch to deep center field. With stronger run support surrounding the Yankees captain, Judge’s presence is even more dangerous and is a force to be reckoned with.
4. Austin Wells: He has been one of the most productive and consistent rookies this season, and the Yankees are fortunate to have him produce on both ends of the field. Since being positioned as the cleanup hitter, Wells has an impressive .316 batting average in the slot, earning Aaron Boone’s trust in his ability to consistently get on base. Taking over a majority of catching duties over Jose Trevino, Wells has proven he should be in the lineup as often as possible, providing both offensive and defensive value.
5. Giancarlo Stanton: He is one of the most experienced postseason players on this roster, and he’s proven time and again in big moments why he’s one of the hardest-hitting players in MLB history. Slotting Stanton in the fifth spot in the lineup demonstrates how much of a powerhouse the top of the lineup has been. His presence adds depth and balance, making it even more difficult for opposing pitchers to navigate through the heart of the lineup. With Stanton's ability to change the game with one swing, his positioning highlights the Yankees' offensive strength.
6. Jasson Dominguez: If you expected to see Alex Verdugo in the Yankees’ postseason lineup, the team's chances of making a postseason appearance would be slim to none. After not calling up the outfielder from the minor leagues, Jasson Dominguez continues to make headlines, hitting home run after home run while Alex Verdugo has struggled. His .235 batting average and 11 home runs only tell part of the story; his lack of effort hustling to the bags reflects a player who is as tired as Yankees fans feel. Dominguez’s immediate impact could fuel a strong postseason outing, but Brian Cashman and the front office need to act quickly before it's too late.
7. Jazz Chisholm Jr.: What was expected to be a part-time rental after the trade deadline, Jazz Chisholm has turned into one of the most electric spark plugs for the Yankees. After moving from center field to third base, Chisholm has provided the team with above-average plate appearances and relentless presence around the bags, stealing 11 bases in only 26 games in New York. His speed combined with his charisma are just a few reasons why he deserves a spot.
8. Anthony Rizzo: His defensive abilities have earned him the first baseman nod over DJ Lemahieu, who has been below average this season. Rizzo, returning to the field a few days ago, has made an immediate impact, driving in three RBIs across four games. His ability to read the field and provide veteran leadership to a relatively young team will be crucial in the postseason.
9. Anthony Volpe: In just his second year with the Yankees, Anthony Volpe has established himself as one of the top defensive shortstops in the league. His hustle, attacking mindset, and defensive range make him a perfect fit for high-pressure postseason play. With valuable experience under his belt, Volpe can contribute beyond his glove, bringing speed on the bases and consistent contact hitting. At such a young age, his all-around game gives the Yankees an extra edge in key moments, making him a crucial part of their playoff hopes.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
The perfect Yankees playoff rotation:
1. Gerrit Cole: The supposed ace of the New York Yankees sees last year's Cy Young Winner Gerrit Cole take the bump in Game 1. Cole has been strong on the mound after an injury halted his 2024 season, posting a 3.65 ERA and at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts. With a commanding fastball and a high-strikeout rate, Cole can provide a quality start for the Yankee's opening game.
2. Carlos Rodon: He is more than serviceable as a backup to Gerrit Cole, pitching 28 games with a 14-9 win-loss record. Despite his 4.19 ERA, Rodon has had quality outings that are reflective of the contract he was offered two years ago, and paired with his slow style of pitching the Yankees can trust him to perform well.
3. Luis Gil: He has proven to be one of the most underrated rookies entering the 2024 season, and his dominant start to the season has gone to great lengths. Despite a few lackluster performances Gil works best under pressure, studying the pitches his opponents chase. After a few hiccups, Gil can provide quality starts for the Yankees in the postseason.