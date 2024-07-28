New Zealand vs. Colombia: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stage live stream, lineups, preview
With FIFA laying down the law on Canada, deducting the defending Olympic gold medalists a whopping six points in the drone-spying scandal that has taken the women's football world by storm, a spot in the quarterfinals is there to be had for Group A's lowest two ranked sides.
New Zealand and Colombia both fell in their opening matchups but with Canada now on -3 points, the two nations are tied for second on zero points with the same goal differential. They will face off in the first doubleheader to open up what should be an eventful Sunday of Olympic football.
Behind some exceptional saves from Anna Leat, the Football Ferns held their own against a Canadian team that really didn't play up to the standard we tend to think when it comes to this specific competition.
Colombia, on the other hand, fell behind to France in the first half by three goals before cutting the lead to one after converting two goals in the span of 10 minutes. Amid the South American outfit's attempt to salvage a point, Mayra Ramirez, the star Chelsea striker, recived a red card for a tackle on defender Selma Bacha in the final four minutes of normal time. It's a massive loss for Ángelo Marsiglia's team. She was argubly the most dangerous player in the attack for Las Cafeteras against France. The 25-year-old forward not only managed to tally the most shots in the match per FBref, she also completed the most dribbles, won a penalty and struck the woodwork.
Her hold up play and sheer strength on the ball cause all sorts of issues for the opposition. No matter what team it is, finding a like for like swap for one of the world's best strikers is impossible. We'll probably see Manuela Paví start instead of coming on as an impact subsitute.
It will be even that much more crucial for New Zealand to contain the dynamic Linda Caicedo up top. In fact, she does have some history against the Football Ferns. The current Madrid star scored two goals in 2022 during group play of the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup in a draw against Gemma Lewis' New Zealand.
The presence of experienced individuals like Inter Milan's Katie Bowen in the backline should allow the Ferns to frustrate Colombia going forward for extended periods of time.
In 2016 Olympics, the Oceania Football Confederation powerhouse was drawn in the same group as Las Cafeteras alongside France and the United States. The Football Ferns prevailed against Colombia in the second group stage match thanks to a first-half goal from the former FC Köln forward Amber Hearn.
The only other meetings were since then at the senior level were at the start of last December in Bogotá. Daniela Montoya netted the only goal across the two friendlies. Caicedo missed both games due to an ankle injury she suffered while playing at her club, Real Madrid.
Predicted lineups for New Zealand vs. Colombia
New Zealand (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Leat
Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen (C), Rebekah Stott, CJ Bott
Midfielders: Malia Steinmetz, Katie Kitching, Macey Fraser, Kate Taylor
Forwards: Indiah-Paige Riley, Grace Jale
Colombia (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Katherine Tapia
Defenders: Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Carolina Arias, Manuela Vanegas
Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (C), Leicy Santos, Marcela Restrepo, Catalina Usme
Forwards: Manuela Paví, Linda Caicedo
How to watch New Zealand vs. Colombia in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Sunday, July 28
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Décines-Charpieu, France
Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
TV Info: NBC Sports App
Live Stream: Peacock
Every women's football match at the 2024 Paris Olympics can be streamed on Peacock or nbcolympics.com.