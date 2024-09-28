Newcastle vs. Manchester City: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Manchester City claimed a valuable point in the Premier League title race last weekend as John Stones scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side is again clear favorites to lift the league trophy this year, and they take on Newcastle United this weekend.
No Rodri, no problem
Rodri came off injured against Arsenal, and there are fears that he may be out for the season. However, such is the strength in depth of Guardiola's roster that this should not put their title charge on halt.
Guardiola could afford to play a second-string eleven against Watford in the EFL Cup this week and still come away 2-1 winners.
Newcastle United stutter
Newcastle United suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season last weekend against Fulham. Eddie Howe's side lost 3-1 at Craven Cottage in a disappointing display for the Magpies.
Howe has had all week to prepare for the match with City after their tie with AFC Wimbledon was moved to St. James' Park next Tuesday. This was due to heavy rain damaging the Plough Lane pitch.
Team news and predicted lineups
Guardiola will put out a full-strength side after resting his key players for their cup match this week.
Man City predicted lineup: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Kovacic, Doku, Sliva, Savinho, Haaland
Eddie Howe's side will be looking to respond to their defeat to Fulham last time out.
Newcastle predicted lineup: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Murphy, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak, Barnes
Historical context and prediction
Both of these sides are backed by wealthy owners. Guardiola's team are owned by the City Football Group, which is predominantly made up of the Abu Dhabi United Group. As for Newcastle, their owners are the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Man City was able to spend big when the Abu Dhabi United Group came in in 2008. However, Newcastle has not been able to do this due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
The Magpies still have a way to go until they can compete with City, so Howe's side will probably lose 2-0.
How to watch Newcastle vs. Man City
Newcastle will take on Man City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28. The match will be televised on USA Network, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).