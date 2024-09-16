Newcastle player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Wolves?
Newcastle United came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux yesterday. The result means the Magpies are still undefeated in the Premier League. Eddie Howe's side is third in the division and has only dropped points against his former club Bournemouth.
As for Wolves, they are in the relegation places and are still yet to win a league game this season. Gary O'Neil's side impressed in the last campaign but this season was always going to be tough as they lost key players such as Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.
Wolves–Newcastle Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Nick Pope (GK): 7
Pope made some crucial saves to ensure Newcastle took all three points. However, the goalkeeper's passing could have been better.
Tino Livramento (RB): 6
The Newcastle right-back did not have the best of games and was replaced by Kieran Trippier after 61 minutes.
Fabian Schar (CB): 8
Schar returned to the Newcastle side in style with an excellent defensive display and scored a great equaliser from distance for his team.
Dan Burn (CB): 7
Burn could have done better when Wolves took the lead. His lack of pace is his issue but apart from that, the center-back was solid.
Lewis Hall (LB): 7
Hall put in a good performance and looked comfortable in possession. However, at times, Wolves' attackers did get the better of him.
Midfielders
Sean Longstaff (CM): 6
Longstaff gave the ball away for Wolves' goal. The midfielder was then replaced by Sando Tonali at half-time. Longstaff will be worried that Tonali will begin starting ahead of him.
Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 7
Newcastle's star midfielder put in another impressive display.
Joelinton (CM): 6
Not the best game for Joelinton — who was also taken off at half-time. He was replaced by Joe Willock who put in a fine display and could now be starting ahead of the Brazilian.
Forwards
Jacob Murphy (RW): 6
Murphy played the whole 90 minutes but his position in the team could be under threat with Harvey Barnes impressing off the bench.
Alexander Isak (ST): 5
Isak scored 21 goals in the Premier League last season and was linked with moves to Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona over the summer. However, his start to this campaign has been poor and he was taken off at half-time. His replacement, Barnes, scored a fantastic winner.
Anthony Gordon (LW): 7
Gordon had a very good first half on the left wing, where he hit the woodwork. However, he then had to play centrally after Isak was taken off, and there he was less effective.
Substitutes
- Sandro Tonali, 7/10
- Harvey Barnes 8/10
- Joe Willock, 8/10
- Kieran Trippier, 7/10
- Lloyd Kelly, 6/10