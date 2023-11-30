Newcastle United vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Newcastle United and Manchester United both drew in the Champions League this week and they face off in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Newcastle United and Manchester United both suffered heartbreak in the Champions League this week. Both sides drew which means it is touch and go as to whether they will make it to the knockout stages.
The Magpies were denied a victory against Paris Saint-Germain due to a controversial penalty call that led to Kylian Mbappe equalizing in the 98th minute. A mistake from Andre Onana led to Kerem Akturkoglu making it 3-3 for Galatasaray against United.
Back to domestic action, with United in sixth place and Newcastle in seventh in the Premier League. Both sides have a tough challenge of finishing in the top four this season, especially with the form that Aston Villa have been in.
Newcastle's last league game saw them defeat Chelsea 4-1. Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon all got on the scoresheet.
Last time out in the Premier League, United defeated Everton 3-0 at a raucous Goodison Park. It was expected that Everton might get a result against the Red Devils as they have been galvanized by their points deduction. However, it appeared that the Toffees' supporters were up for it but their players were not.
Eric ten Hag is still under a lot of pressure, the result in the Champions League this week did not help. Although, if they play like they did against Everton more consistently, then he can turn their season around.
How to watch Newcastle vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James' Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.