Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule preview: Watch Premier League online
Newcastle United and Arsenal had mixed fortunes in the EFL Cup this week but play a crucial Premier League tie on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in the EFL Cup this week, in a match that saw Declan Rice heavily booed by his former supporters. However, the Gunners can now focus on a return to Premier League action this weekend.
Mikel Arteta's side are second in the division and along with their north London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur, they are the only teams to remain undefeated. Arsenal put up an impressive title challenge last season and if they are to do so again, then they must beat teams like Newcastle United.
Martin Odegaard got Arsenal's consolation goal against West Ham. This was the captain's fifth goal this season and he continues to lead the side very well.
Newcastle did win in the EFL Cup this week as they destroyed Manchester United 3-0. This was a result that avenged the Magpies' loss to United in the final of the competition last season.
Eddie Howe's side have overall had a very good start to this season. They have had huge wins which included beating Paris Saint-Germian 4-1, Aston Villa 6-1 and Sheffield United 8-0. However, they have also suffered defeats to Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Brighton.
Newcastle have drawn their last two Premier League games 2-2 which came against West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are currently sixth in the division and will be eager to get back to winning ways against Arsenal this weekend.
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Start Time: 13:30 ET
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James' Park
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
Supportes can watch this Premier League fixture on NBC.