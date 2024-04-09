Newly extended Red Sox youngster could face new challenge immediately
Red Sox fans received some fantastic news as fan favorite Ceddanne Rafaela was signed to an extension. With the contract now secured, he may be required to adapt to major league challenges quickly.
By Jake Kleiner
Fans of the Boston Red Sox have had a great time watching Ceddanne Rafaela at the start of this season, and it appears the team's executives were equally impressed.
Just one day before the home opener on Tuesday, the Red Sox reached an agreement for an eight-year contract extension worth $50 million with the rookie center fielder, ensuring his stay in Boston until 2031, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
The agreement, which has yet to be officially confirmed by the Red Sox and awaits the finalization of a physical exam, was initially disclosed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
This impending official extension for Rafaela, who is known for his exceptional defensive skills in center field and is still refining his offensive game, represents a significant step forward in the team's openly declared goal of securing long-term contracts for its promising young talent.
Rafaela, who made his MLB debut last year, participated in 28 major league games, achieving a batting average of .241 and an OPS of .666 across 89 plate appearances, primarily as a center fielder, although he also logged 56.1 innings playing in the infield. As the primary center fielder for the Red Sox this season, Rafaela boasts a .233 batting average and a .686 OPS, along with a double, two triples, and numerous outstanding defensive plays.
Ceddanne Rafaela could have even bigger role for Red Sox in 2024
Late last week, while playing the Los Angeles Angels, Red Sox starting shortstop Trevor Story dislocated his shoulder while making a diving stop in the field. The Red Sox’s corresponding move was to put him on the 10-day IL; however, there is much speculation that he will miss more time than that (with the possibility of him being out the entire 2024 season).
Should Story be sidelined for an extended period, the team might consider replacing him with an external option. However, if his absence isn't for the entire season, utilizing someone from within the organization could suffice. The situation remains fluid, but Sean McAdam of MassLive.com unexpectedly highlighted Rafaela as the prime candidate to fill in for Story.
Rafaela, a rising star with notable speed, has already made a significant impact this season with the Red Sox, securing the starting position in center field and delivering outstanding defensive performances. Ranked as Boston's fourth-best prospect, he has brought a much-needed sense of consistency to the outfield.
Despite his current role, Rafaela also brings infield experience to the table, having spent considerable time at shortstop during his minor league career. This versatility could prove beneficial, although it would necessitate the Red Sox to reconsider their outfield strategy.
The hope remains that Story will receive favorable health updates and not be out for long. Nonetheless, the Red Sox are faced with a challenging decision, potentially requiring Rafaela to adapt and step up quickly.