5 next NBA stars who could reach 40,000 points in the years to come
After seeing LeBron James become the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points, it makes you wonder who else could join him on the list ... if anyone.
By Lior Lampert
LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach the 40,000-point milestone, where he will stand alone for the foreseeable future.
40,000 career points is not just a testament to James’ elite scoring ability but to his longevity and durability. It takes a lot of time, dedication, and effort to remain at peak performance for 21 seasons, which James has done ever since stepping foot into the league.
His commitment to excellence on a night-to-night basis over 21 years is nothing short of remarkable and makes you marvel at the fact that we as fans are witnessing greatness every time James takes the floor.
It also makes you wonder if anyone will ever reach 40,000 points again, and if so who? These five NBA stars have a shot to join rarified air considering their age and current scoring pace.
5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks floor general Trae Young is typically recognized for his passing and playmaking abilities, but he’s been a legitimate scoring threat since entering the league in 2018-19.
A savvy and crafty player with shooting range that goes far beyond the three-point line, Young is a nightmare for opposing defenses and a one-man offensive wrecking crew. The attention he commands along the perimeter combined with his vision and ball-handling make it easy for Young to draw fouls and get to the free throw line often, as indicated by his career average of 7.7 attempts per game.
The three-time All-Star will miss extended time as he recovers from a procedure to repair a tear of the radial collateral ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand, and could potentially be done for the season considering where the Hawks sit in the standings, but he’s been relatively durable throughout his career. Entering 2023-24, Young has played in at least 73 games in three of his first five seasons, suiting up for no less than 60 contests in a year.
Young has scored 10,334 points in his career before turning 26, averaging no less than 25.3 points per game in each of the past five seasons. However, like the other players on this list, can Young stay healthy enough to continue at this pace?