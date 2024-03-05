5 next NBA stars who could reach 40,000 points in the years to come
After seeing LeBron James become the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points, it makes you wonder who else could join him on the list ... if anyone.
By Lior Lampert
4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum is amongst the league’s most complete scorers.
Tatum has everything you could ask for in a primary scoring option: size, ball-handling, shooting, strength, athleticism, and a high basketball IQ. He can beat you every which way from any spot on the floor with an array of moves as a meticulous player who studies the game, which is reflected in his technique and approach to the game.
A naturally gifted scorer, Tatum lets the game come to him, making it look effortless at times. He’s been the engine that drives the Celtics offense since earning his first All-Star nod in 2019-20, averaging at least 23.4 points per game over the past five seasons. Tatum averaged a career-high 30.1 points per game in 2022-23, showcasing his scoring prowess.
Perhaps the most critical aspect of Tatum’s path to 40,000 career points is his durability. He’s played at least 64 games every year of his career heading into 2023-24, suiting up for at least 74 contests in four of his first six seasons.
Currently at 11,408 points and counting, Tatum is on an all-time scoring trajectory.