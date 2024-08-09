Next Tom Brady? Joe Milton sparks preseason overreactions in electric Patriots debut
The NFL preseason is here and you know what that means...
That's right! It's time for every NFL fanbase to overreact about a player's performance in the preseason! Remember when Pittsburgh Steelers fans believed that Kenny Pickett was the real deal because he dominated in the 2023 preseason? We all saw how that turned out.
But really, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Joe Milton was seriously impressive in his preseason debut on Thursday night. Milton has quite a bit of pressure on his shoulders considering the Patriots selected Drake Maye with their top selection in last year's NFL Draft.
But Milton wasn't taken for his polished nature and his ability to read defenses the way that Maye was. Milton was selected for his raw talent and that raw talent was definitely on display Thursday night.
Milton featured an incredible scramble run that saw him dodging between defensive lineman well behind the line of scrimmage before rushing forward for a healthy gain.
Milton would also deliver a deep pass for a 38-yard touchdown during his action in the game.
His performance was very impressive, but Patriots fans quickly jumped on the train of overreacting as soon as he came out of the game.
NFL fans begin preseason with monumental Joe Milton overreactions
The performance drew Milton to be compared to some of the better quarterbacks in the league including one of the best to ever do it, Tom Brady.
No, I'm not joking. A lot of the comments, posts and tweets were likely satire, but I wouldn't go as far as to say that every single post was made with the same thought process behind Milton.
Here are just a few of the mostly satire posts I'm talking about:
Yes, Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round and so was Joe Milton. We know. Everybody knows, Patriots fans.
Overreactions or not, the performance was incredibly impressive. The Patriots are going to work with Milton to hone his raw talents into being an NFL level quarterback. If they can get him to that spot, they could have one of the most dangerous weapons in the entire league.
His scrambling ability was obviously impressive tonight. There aren't many quarterbacks in the league that makes the play that he made with his legs. And everybody knows about the arm strength that the rookie quarterback possesses.
I wouldn't be surprised if Milton gave Drake Maye a run for his money as the starter, if the Patriots can fine tune him up to be the guy that he has the potential to be.