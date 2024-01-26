NFC Championship Game: 3 bold predictions for Lions vs. 49ers
There's only one game separating the 49ers and the Lions from the Super Bowl. Here are three bold predictions for what to expect from Sunday's game.
There are only three games left in the NFL season, and after Sunday, that number will be whittled down to one. By the time the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers take the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, they'll know which one of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are waiting for them in the Super Bowl.
Storylines abound in the conference championships. Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs starting quarterback, he and head coach Andy Reid have won two Super Bowls together and transformed Kansas City into the standard-bearers of the NFL. Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is hoping to finally get his moment on the big stage, while John Harbaugh is vying for his second Super Bowl appearance and his first since his Baltimore beat the 49ers and his brother John in 2013.
The NFC title game is no less intriguing. On one side you have the Lions, playing in only their second conference championship game in history. Quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding in ousting the Rams, his former team, in the first round, and he was just as good against the Bucs one week later. Now Detroit is on the verge of playing in its first-ever Super Bowl.
The 49ers are in the Lions' way, and they're hoping to succeed where last year's team failed. San Fran has been the NFC favorite for most of the year. If the Niners can win on Sunday, they'll have a chance to get revenge on one of the last two teams they faced in the Super Bowl.
The games are almost here, so let's take one of the final opportunities of the season to make some bold predictions on Lions-Niners, and be sure to check Lior Lampert's piece for his predictions on Chiefs-Ravens.
Special teams will play a huge role
The weather at Levi's Stadium is projected to be better than the rain-soaked conditions from a week ago, with warm temperatures and light winds in the forecast. Both the Niners and the Lions boast explosive offenses; something tells me, though, that special teams will play a major factor in this game.
Both teams will be glad to play in calm conditions, but even with the mild weather, the Lions are still out of their element. Sunday's game will mark Detroit's first time playing outdoors on grass since a Week 14 loss at Chicago over a month ago, and the first outdoor game this year for placekicker Michael Badgley, who took over for Riley Patterson the week after the loss to the Bears.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been pushing all the right buttons with his team, and his aggressive decisions have been a critical component to the Lions' success. All of his fourth-down calls have worked out recently. Will that continue? I say no. Whether it's a fake punt gone wrong, or a surprise onside kick that the Niners see coming, a blocked punt, or a Badgley miss, Campbell's luck will finally run out.