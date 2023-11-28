NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings can’t overcome turnovers, climb to postseason stalls
The Minnesota Vikings lost another close game, putting their push for the playoffs in danger.
The Minnesota Vikings were experts at winning close games in 2022. The 2023 season has seen them revert to the mean, and that might cost them in the NFC playoff race.
For the second straight week, the Vikings lost a game by a narrow margin in the final minutes. Last week, the Broncos scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining to win 21-20. Then on Monday Night Football, the Bears drove into range and kicked the winning field goal with 10 seconds to go, winning 12-10.
That's two losses by a margin of three points combined. And those three points could be incredibly meaningful to the postseason standings.
NFC Playoff Picture after Vikings lose to Bears on MNF
- Philadelphia Eagles: 10-1
- San Francisco 49ers: 8-3
- Detroit Lions: 8-3
- Atlanta Falcons: 5-6
- Dallas Cowboys: 8-3*
- Seattle Seahawks: 6-5*
- Minnesota Vikings: 6-6*
*Wild Card teams
NFC Playoff bubble:
- Green Bay Packers: 5-6
- Los Angeles Rams: 5-6
- New Orleans Saints: 5-6
Despite the loss, the Vikings are still clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, but they've opened the door for teams on the bubble to catch up including the Packers, Rams and Saints.
Minnesota has a bye week in Week 13. Each of those bubble teams will have the chance to catch up to .500 while the Vikings lick their wounds and prepare for the final stretch of the season.
The good news is Kevin O'Connell's team has tie breaking head-to-head wins over the Saints and Packers. The bad news is their margin for error is shrinking.
The Vikings finish the campaign with back-to-back road trips to the Raiders and Bengals. Then they finish with a tough three-game stretch playing the Lions twice with the Packers sandwiched in between.
Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions against the Bears and he could have thrown more. His receivers didn't help him all that much with multiple turnovers off tipped balls. The Vikings are now banking on the return of Justin Jefferson to spark them to the postseason. They need him.